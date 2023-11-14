The state's peak Aboriginal legal assistance body has welcomed a move to de-privatise Junee Correctional Centre in the hopes that it will help reduce deaths in custody.
Earlier this month, the state government announced it would not be renewing its contract with The GEO Group which has run the prison for the past 30 years.
This week, Aboriginal Legal Service CEO Karly Warner welcomed the decision to return Junee jail to government management and urged the Minns government to follow suit, bringing all private prisons back into public hands.
"Prisons are inherently harmful and dangerous places, especially for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, who are still dying in custody," Ms Warner said.
She also claimed private corporations have been "profit[ing] from our suffering for too many years" and said their focus is on the money not the people.
"When prisons are run for profit, there will always be a focus on the bottom line that competes with the wellbeing and safety of imprisoned people," she said.
Coronial inquests and government inquiries have shown that privately run prisons deliver second-rate healthcare and expose prisoners to higher levels of violence in custody.
The ALS has represented family members at coronial inquests into the deaths of Aboriginal men Reuben Button and Danny Whitton, who were both inmates of Junee Correctional Centre when they died in 2020 and 2015 respectively.
In both cases, the coroner was critical of inadequate medical care provided by the prison.
An inquest was also held into the 2018 suicide of Aboriginal man Jonathon Hogan at Junee Correctional Centre, with the coroner finding that he received insufficient treatment for mental health issues in the months leading to his death.
The injustice of subpar healthcare and disability support is not limited to private prisons - there is a long way to go to improve safety in publicly owned prisons, too.
"Public prisons are also overcrowded and fail to provide adequate basic healthcare, let alone access to specialist treatment, disability support services, and culturally safe healthcare for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people," Ms Warner said.
"The NSW Government must take action to address the recognisable gap in the level of healthcare and disability supports received by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in prisons and youth detention centres.
This means investing in culturally safe, wrap-around, continuous healthcare and disability supports which promote strength, connection to culture and community, and healing," Ms Warner said.
Prisons consistently fail to reduce crime, with almost half of all adults released from prison in NSW convicted of another offence within 12 months, and 85 per cent of young people back behind bars within a year.
"Imprisonment isn't working, and prisons will never be safe places - not for our people and not for communities," she said.
