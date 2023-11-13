A stuck truck was at the centre of heavy traffic in Wagga's end of day peak hour rush.
Northbound drivers on Pearson Street were being stopped by traffic controllers who arrived after the truck and trailer came to stop across three of the four lanes in the city's western industrial area.
The truck was stranded just north of the Bye Street intersection, with the empty trailer blocking both northbound lanes and the truck stopped in the inner southbound lane.
Many drivers were initially forced to a standstill, with witnesses reporting others snaking along Bye and Saxon streets and through the Bunnings complex car park to get moving again onto Dobney Avenue.
NSW Live Traffic indicated traffic flow had eased to normal by 5.45pm.
