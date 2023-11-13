The scent of Christmas is getting closer as Sunrise Rotary gears up for its annual tree sale.
Those keen to get their hands on a real Christmas tree this year have just weeks to wait, with club opening sales on December 3.
David O'Grady, the service manager of the Sunrise Rotary's Christmas tree sales, said the change came from stronger demand for natural and organic products with customers no longer wanting to buy plastics.
"The real Christmas tree is a huge advantage for a family, and it really does help make Christmas a very special occasion particularly if you've got kids and grandkids and so on," Mr O'Grady said.
Mr O'Grady recalls how the sale has grown from a small community service 10 years ago, after customers continued to come back wanting to buy more Christmas trees.
"We started doing it when Legacy stopped selling the wild cut trees which they used to get from up at the state forest," he said.
Trees are expected to be sold out with Mr O'Grady stating that they usually sell 150 to 160 trees during a sale each year but this year is unsure that number would be sold due to current deteriorating economic conditions.
They are grown by a fellow Rotary club in Victoria's North East near the Hume Weir and are quickly snapped up once they get to Wagga.
"People come in and buy trees from two-and-half hours away to get the tree that they want, so when we say when we supply trees to Wagga what we really mean is we supply trees throughout the Riverina," he said.
The profits of the sale are set to be given back to the Wagga local community via donation to local charities in the last couple of years.
The donations are given to a major charity, such as the Vilomah Project which supports families who have lost their children during birth or when their extremely young and provide a support package for them.
They also donate to the special care nursery in the maternity wing in the Wagga Base Hospital.
Christmas trees will be available for sale on December 2 and December 9 in the Bunnings car park.
