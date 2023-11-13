TALENTED sportsman James Elliott holds the lead at the halfway mark of the club championships at Wagga Country Club.
Just four shots separate the top five golfers at Wagga Country Club after an entertaining opening weekend of the club championships.
Defending champion Isaac Molloy shot an opening round 70 to take a one-shot lead on Saturday night before a 76 on Sunday saw him open the door and slip to a share of second spot.
Elliott, with rounds of 71 and 74, moved to the top on Sunday night as he strives to win the club championships for the first time.
Charles Talbot, with consecutive rounds of 73, shares second alongside Molloy, with 2004 champion Kurt Pideski a further shot back in fourth place.
Two-time champion Luke Chisholm rounds out the top five and remains in striking distance just four shots from the lead.
Elliott was happy with his start to the tournament, particularly when conditions got a little tricker during Sunday's second round.
"It was a good solid start. I managed it well enough," Elliott said.
"I've been trying to play a bit but haven't been able to as much as previous years.
"The afternoon on Sunday was pretty breezy so it definitely made it play a couple of shots harder.
"I think I just managed it well. I didn't particularly hit it that great but managed my way around well enough."
Elliott, who was a talented footballer and cricketer, plays off plus one.
He's been knocking on the door in previous years and hopes this weekend might be his time.
"I'd like to hope so," he said.
"I've been there and thereabouts for a while but I haven't got over the line.
"It's anyone's game. I'd say anyone in the top five have realistically got a chance of winning it."
With the final two rounds to be played over Saturday and Sunday this weekend, Elliott won't be changing his approach.
"Similar to round one or two. Just worry about my game, if it's good enough I'm happy, if it's not, so be it," he said.
"There's five there, it can swap around in any order. Anything can happen."
145 - James Elliott (71,74)
146 - Charles Talbot (73,73), Isaac Molloy (70,76)
147 - Kurt Pideski (74,73)
149 - Luke Chisholm (72,77)
