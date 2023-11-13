A Riverina man has avoided jail after an early morning drink-drive left a wake of destruction involving several vehicles a retaining wall earlier this year.
Joshua Lavoi, 28, was charged with one count of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and three counts of failing to give personal details to the owners of damaged property after the August 13 incident.
At about 6am that day, Lavoi was driving a white Ford Territory north along Commins Street, Junee when he lost control and side-swiped two cars before crashing into a retaining wall.
Police facts tendered to the court say Lavoi only managed to drive the vehicle about 140 metres before it started to leave the road, striking a silver Suzuki Liana and a silver Subaru.
Police say he then mounted the kerb, collecting a street sign and "wiping out trees", travelling about 50 metres along the footpath, before "impaling itself" on a concrete retaining wall outside a Commins Street property.
After attempts to free the vehicle from the wall failed, CCTV footage showed Lavoi and a passenger then exiting the vehicle and appeared to be examining the damage before leaving the scene on foot.
Police tracked Lavoi down a short time later at a nearby residence, passed out and smelling strongly of alcohol.
After police managed to wake him, Lavoi admitted to driving the vehicle and failing to provide personal details to the owners of the vehicles and wall damaged in the incident.
On further questioning Lavoi told police he drank six cans of beer between 3am and 4am prior to the incident.
Junee Local Court heard on Friday Lavoi came from Papua New Guinea to Australia about 18 months ago and has been living in Junee since.
His solicitor told the court he had consumed several drinks before the crash.
She told the court her client had very little sleep leading up to the crash and didn't feel intoxicated when he hopped behind the wheel.
The court heard he then drove a very short distance before the incidents occurred.
In sentencing Lavoi, Magistrate Rebecca Hosking found the incidents were at the higher end of the range for objective seriousness and told Lavoi the "only thing keeping you out of jail" was the fact he had a clean record.
Lavoi was convicted and sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order and fined $2090.
He was also ordered to abstain from drugs and alcohol and complete the traffic offender's intervention program within three months.
