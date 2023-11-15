'Bulldog spirit' is believed to be behind Wagga RSL's strong start to the season in the under 16's competition.
The side is comprised of a number of younger age players, however that hasn't stopped them from recording an impressive 3-1 record to start the season.
Their latest victory came against St Michaels and Bulldogs coach Tom Perry was thrilled with the performance from his side.
"It was a great win," Perry said.
"Most of those St Michaels boys either play third grade or higher, so for us to come out on top was really awesome."
Perry noted that the side was a combination of three different sides from last year with the majority of players being 15 and 14 while he also added they had a 13-year-old playing.
The side still has some seriously talented young players though with representative duo Braith Gain and Indi Byrnes both playing in the team.
Gain (2-17) led the way with the ball against the Saints while Perry was also happy with his sides efforts in the field that saw them perform a couple of run-outs and two stumpings.
"I'm quite lucky to have some fantastic cricketers," he said.
"Braith Gain is playing first grade and he also plays for Penrith in the Green Shield, the club is quite lucky to have him as a talent and he got one of the run-outs.
"On a Thursday our 16's train with the seniors which is the fielding aspect of the training, so they've had plenty of practice with catching and throwing down the stumps."
After dismissing the Saints for 91, RSL then got off to great start in their run chase with openers Lachlan Granger (15) and Tom Shumack (14) putting on a 37-run opening stand.
The pair are two of the younger players in the side and Perry said it awesome to see the duo combine well at the top of the order.
"It was great," he said.
"Lachy is a great talent and he's one of the young kids even though he's quite tall.
"He's in the Murrumbidgee under 14's, but this year in the 16's he's only had a couple of bats and he's really struggled for runs.
"His top score might've been five so for him to come out and get a good 37-run partnership with Tommy Shumack was great."
Currently sitting third on the ladder after the first couple of rounds, Perry said his sides start to the season has been fantastic.
"We've had three teams put together but we've still struggled with numbers," he said.
"We've got 13 kids but sometimes we only come up with 10 so to be 3-1 is sensational.
"We beat one of the top sides with only 10 and it really shows the amount of effort or Bulldog spirit that the kids have learnt from the seniors as well."
Under 16s - Wagga RSL 4-92 (B Gain 27, L Granger 15; J Wood 1-1, A Campbell 1-11, R Montiadis 1-14, J Sewell 1-28) d St Michaels 8-91 (R Montiadis 13no, X Drum 12; B Gain 2-17)
Lake Albert Maroon 2-122 (A Harper 1-4, L Henderson 1-23) d Wagga City Lions 7-119 (G Murrell 32no, L Henderson 20no)
Wagga City Tigers 9-179 (J Philips 40no, J Knight 31no) d Lake Albert Gold 9-140 (T Cunneen 2-5)
Under 14s - Kooringal 3-134 (W Heazlewood 31no, D Sujeesh 30no; H Earl 1-4, J Absolum 1-10, B Walsh 1-20) d South Wagga 133 (N Absolum 33no, C Crowe 31; J Nightingale 3-12)
Wagga City 6-146 (R Spencer 30no, J Drew 27no; S Firman 2-16) d St Michaels 8-124 (F Parker 30no, H Benecke 29; R Spencer 3-8)
Under 13s - Lake Albert Maroon 6-140 (M Hoare 30no, H Griffiths 21no) d St Michaels 7-113 (L Robinson 58no, O Miles 16; L Hutton 3-4)
Kooringal Blue 2-152 (B Jaeger 33no, W Heazlewood 30no; C Graham 1-20, M Roberts 1-22) d Kooringal Gold 8-67 (H Exton 17no, A Ryan 11; H Nightingale 2-5)
Lake Albert Gold 5-132 (T Wood 32no, J Wheeler 14no; R Haturusinghe 1-6, S Mortimer 1-14, J Arentz 1-15, D Wilson 1-15) d Wagga RSL 8-56 (R Haturusinghe 14, J Arentz 10; T Wood 3-8)
Under 12s - St Michaels Black 6-171 (J Thompson 39, O Pilkington 39; A Wilson 3-16) d St Michaels Blue 8-123 (L Elwin 31, J Looney 25; J Thompson 4-14)
Wagga City Leopards 7-122 (H Nicoll 31no, J McKelvie 27; N Hawkins 2-10) d Kooringal 7-117 (L Butler 27no, R Robertson 20; R Higginson 2-7)
South Wagga 1-125 (J Curry 23no, L McNamara 16no; J Suidgeest 1-6) d St Michaels 8-50 (A Jathar 15no, E Benecke 3, B Woolnough 3, O Skippen 3; J Tindal 2-13)
St Michaels Red 5-88 (C Forsyth 22no, J Driscoll 19no; L Elsley 1-2, J Motton 1-6, J Turnbull 1-9, W Smith 1-10, G Harris 1-23) d Wagga City Tigers 4-87 (L Elsley 22no, J Turnbull 18no; E Angel 2-12)
