A solid contribution with both bat and ball from Aaron Maxwell saw Wagga City bounce back in style against St Michaels.
After consecutive losses to South Wagga and Lake Albert, the Cats responded on their home turf to claim a seven-wicket victory over the Saints.
St Michaels won the toss and batted first, however were dismissed for 133 after Maxwell (3-12) took care of the Saints middle order of Brendan Gale (5), Nathan Corby (1) and Michael Cattell (0).
Then with bat in hand, he combined well with fellow opener Hugh Jenkins (22) to put on a 76-run opening stand in the Cats run chase.
Wagga City captain-coach Josh Thompson said the veteran has started the season superbly with both bat and ball.
"He's enjoying it," Thompson said.
"This is the best start to the season I reckon he's ever had, he's phenomenal at the moment.
"It's almost scary throwing balls at him in the nets, most of the time I've got my helmet on because I'm scared where the ball is going to come back.
"He's just smashing everything, it doesn't matter where you bowl it in the nets or where the sidearm goes he's just hitting everything and it's reflecting out in the middle.
"There was an opportunity with him, obviously we had to try and get some overs out of someone early and I just though we'd give Aaron a few overs to break up the other boys before the spin came on for the middle.
"He ended up taking three wickets so it worked out well for us."
The Cats have a very young side this season and Thompson said the victory was a good way to restore some confidence after a couple of losses.
"Like I said earlier in the year, there's going to be some good games and some really bad games," he said.
"I think it's just showed over the last couple of weeks what's going to happen when you've got a team of kids.
"More important to the fact, the kids are actually participating in the game and they are playing against men.
"They are learning their skill set to adapt against playing against men rather than playing against kids.
"I think we are probably the best club in the comp in doing that and making sure that they've got a role and they are getting the best out of their cricket rather than sitting down at nine and not bowling.
"The boys are fantastic and I love the way Finn (Jenkins) goes about it, he's an angry little character and it's amusing to be around him at times because he's so passionate.
"He was really good, he had a couple of wobbly overs and then settled into it and got his wicket so it was reward for effort for him.
"Then Gussy (Coles) with the two wickets up front, he played third grade last year so it's an outstanding effort from him.
"We had Lucas Livio stand up last week, he only made 19 but it was a 19 that we sort of needed in that game where we only made 90.
"Hughy (Jenkins) at the top of the order making 20 again, unlucky he didn't capitalise on a good start but all these boys are making inroads to making a good long career out of themselves which is good."
Thompson also said it was great to welcome back Jack Harper back into the side and noted that his brother Max was expected to return in the next couple of weeks.
Ethan Sherriff had his best outing for the Saints after crafting together an innings of 61 and finishing with figures of 3-53.
Wagga City 3-135 (A Maxwell 57, J Thompson 30no; E Sherriff 3-53) d St Michaels 133 (E Sherriff 61, B Frostick 17; A Maxwell 3-12)
