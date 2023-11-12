The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

NSW Farmers and National Farmers' Federation slam Murray Darling Basin Plan

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated November 12 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two of the country's largest agricultural bodies converged on the Border on Friday, November 10, to see first-hand the impacts of excess water on river systems.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.