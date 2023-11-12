The Daily Advertisersport
South Wagga defeated Lake Albert by 78 runs at Robertson Oval

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated November 12 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 4:40pm
An outstanding opening stand from Alex Smeeth and Brayden Ambler guided South Wagga to a 78-run win over Lake Albert at Robertson Oval.

