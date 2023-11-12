An outstanding opening stand from Alex Smeeth and Brayden Ambler guided South Wagga to a 78-run win over Lake Albert at Robertson Oval.
The Bulls won the toss and sent the Blues into bat, however it didn't take long for the pair to start piling the runs on.
Smeeth (94) and Ambler (93) put on 200 runs without loss and the Blues eventually finished at 8-273 after their 50 overs.
Blues captain-coach Joel Robinson said it was great to see the pair put on such a strong performance at the top of the order.
"They come out, took their chances and batted in an aggressive way," Robinson said.
"We love the way they do that and when it comes off it's obviously a good thing to sit on the sidelines and watch that unfold.
"That's the way they play and if they both come off on top it sets the game up within the first 30 balls of the innings."
Robinson conceded that the pitch proved difficult to play on and believed that the total they posted was a pretty good effort considering the conditions.
"I actually think the wicket was a little bit tricky," he said.
"Being none for 200, it probably doesn't sound like the right thing to say but it actually wasn't the easiest wicket to bat on.
"I guess the way they played where they took their chances and batted aggressively that was probably the way to play on it.
"Obviously the position we were in, an extra 20 to 50 runs would've been great but to have 270 on the board at the start of the day you'd definitely take that."
Lake Albert was dismissed for 195 in reply as Patrick Cooke finished with his best figures of the season at 3-15 after cleaning up the Bulls tail of Joseph Martin (30), Scott Billington (2) and Nathan Brookes (7).
Robinson was pleased that Cooke could receive some reward for effort after missing out on a couple of opportunities throughout the first couple of games.
"Yeah it was good," he said.
"He hasn't had much of an opportunity Paddy and he's in the same mould as his brother.
"He's just a great team man, he doesn't miss a training and he just does all the little things right.
"He's had limited opportunity but I think he'll keep getting little glimpses of it throughout the next few years and he'll just keep improving as a cricketer as well."
Robinson said he was happy with the Blues overall efforts with the ball and also noted the performances of Jed Guthrie (1-31) and Seb Graf (2-37).
"As I said last week, we know that our best is good enough up against anyone in the comp," he said.
"There is heaps of improvement to happen with the bat and the ball as well.
"It was good to see Jed's new ball spell yesterday and Sebby bowled really well through the middle overs.
"I think we fielded really well in pretty tough conditions, it was a pretty hot day so I think it was a pretty good performance from the boys."
Connor Bock (51no) provided some resistance down the order for the Bulls in their chase while Billington (3-54) was Lake Albert's best with the ball.
South Wagga 8-273 (A Smeeth 94, B Ambler 93; S Billington 3-54) d Lake Albert 195 (C Bock 51no, I Cooper 42; P Cooke 3-15)
