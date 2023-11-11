Matter of life and death

Most of us drive and it seems nothing drives us to despair - and into debate - quite like roads do.
Be it the state of disrepair we find them in, their closure for works, or even looming plans for major changes - roads affect us all and they certainly get us talking.
So, it came as no surprise this week's two most-read stories on the DA's website were related to roads.
The story most eyeballs were on warned drivers that work to transform a busy southern Wagga crossroads intersection into a roundabout would get under way from tomorrow.
Wagga City Council revealed the roundabout build at the Holbrook Road and Dunns Road/Lloyd Road junction would begin on November 13, as work continues on the multimillion-dollar Dunns Road upgrade project.
The second most-read story this week was about Bunnings losing a bid to change access plans to its new Wagga site at the intersection of two major highways.
The city's councillors voted overwhelmingly to knock back an amendment to the hardware store's $24.9 development on the corner of the Sturt and Olympic highways during an almost two-hour discussion on Monday night.
Another big story of the week was an extremely important one, which told of the life-or-death moment faced by Liam Armstrong and his mum.
Minutes after his mother stopped breathing, Mr Armstrong's path to the hospital was cut by a passing freight train in Coolamon.
With the main route to the town's medical help blocked in front of him, he was faced with an all-too-common Coolamon problem but in a terrifying moment: wait out the train, or travel several more kilometres to work around it.
Luckily, Mr Armstrong caught the tail end of the train and was able to get through but had he turned around, or had to wait, his mother might not be here today.
"The doctor said if I had found her five minutes later she would have died," he said.
The Junee to Griffith railway line rail line cuts across the town's main street, Cowabbie Street, where the only in-town level crossing is located.
Coolamon mayor David McCann said his council has been in a 10-year battle with Transport for NSW to have a second crossing installed to alleviate emergency access concerns.
In response to our questions, Transport for NSW said it had not received any previous concerns about the level crossing but did vow to investigate the issue raised.
An investigation must be made a priority. It's only by sheer luck, the situation for Mr Armstrong and his mum wasn't worse.
What this has also brought to the forefront of many readers' minds is the potential effect the looming Inland Rail project will have on level crossings in Wagga.
While there are overpass and underpass options, the risk of our city also being cut in two by lengthy freight trains at key level crossings is a very live concern.
What do you think?
I'd love to hear your thoughts or concerns about roads or rail lines where you live.
Do you have an important story to tell? Is there something you'd like us to investigate? If so, please let us know by reply email.
Thanks again for your ongoing support.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend and have a great week ahead.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
