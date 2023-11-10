The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Extreme Sea provides David Hewitt with his 800th training win

MM
By Matt Malone
November 10 2023 - 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GOULBURN trainer David Hewitt celebrated a career milestone in fine style at Riverina Paceway on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.