GOULBURN trainer David Hewitt celebrated a career milestone in fine style at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Hewitt registered the 800th training win of his career when Extreme Sea ($1.50) put it altogether for a dominant maiden win at Wagga.
Extreme Sea justified his short price with a commanding 25-metre victory in a mile rate of 1:52.6 when winning the 3YO NR 50 Pace (1740m).
Having just his third race start, Extreme Sea was this time on his best behaviour as he worked to the front mid-race and led his rivals a merry dance as he cruised to an impressive win.
As well as providing Hewitt win number 800, it also gave his son Brad a driving double after earlier having guided Beer Money ($1.95) to victory.
Hewitt was pleased to join the 800 club.
"I knew it was getting close," Hewitt said.
"That's good. Good to be able to keep ticking a few of them over."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Extreme Sea hails from a talented family and is the first foal from Serene Sea.
Hewitt wasn't surprised by the manner of his Wagga win.
"Not particularly. We know he's got a fair amount of ability," he said.
"He just went wrong at Menangle at the wrong time. We know he's pretty handy.
"He's ticked the box now anyway."
Hewitt will look to the regional finals of the NSW Breeders Challenge series with Extreme Sea.
"I just wanted to see his manners today but we'll probably put him around in the heat of the regional series," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.