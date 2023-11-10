Teenage fast bowler Sam Williamson is hoping St Michaels can continue their strong start to the season this weekend when they take on Wagga City.
The Saints currently sit on top of the Wagga Cricket ladder having notched up impressive victories over South Wagga and Wagga RSL in the first month of the season.
Williamson has been pretty happy with the opening month of the season from the Saints and said he was hopeful they could keep on winning over the next few weeks.
"Yeah it's going pretty good," Williamson said.
"We've won a couple of games which is good and hopefully we can keep winning before Christmas."
Into his second season at the Saints, Williamson is coming off his most impressive performance to date after finishing with figures of 5-27 against the Bulldogs last Saturday.
It was a stellar performance from the 15-year-old and he admitted that it caught him off guard.
"It came as a bit of a surprise actually," he said.
"I wasn't really thinking about it until after I got my fourth wicket, then I went to one of our players and was like I only need one more.
"Then it came and I was pretty happy."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Williamson said the five-wicket haul was a nice reward after spending a lot of time over the past few years working on his craft.
"Yeah I was stoked," he said.
"The last two seasons I've been putting a lot of work into it and I'm growing each day."
The Saints narrowly went down to the Cats in a Twenty20 clash earlier in the season and Williamson predicted it would be another close contest between the two sides.
"It will definitely be a challenge," he said.
"But I reckon we are up for it."
It's been a good week for Williamson who recently captained Northern Riverina in the Colston-Scammell Shield.
Williamson led from the front with the ball as he finished with figures of 4-9 in the opening game against Murrumbidgee.
His performance in the tournament saw him named as the Riverina captain for the upcoming Bradman Cup competition coming up in a few weeks time.
Williamson said that he was 'stoked' to receive the honour and he will be joined in the side by Wagga RSL's Braith Gain and Young's Josh Cameron.
Wagga Cricket round five - (one-day)
South Wagga v Lake Albert - Robertson Oval
Wagga City v St Michaels - McPherson Oval
Wagga RSL v Kooringal - Wagga Cricket Ground
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.