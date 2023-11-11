Griffith City Council will vote on the end of vaping and e-cigarettes in Griffith at the November 14 council meeting.
In 2018, NSW amended non-smoking legislation to include vapes and e-cigarettes, banning them from indoor areas and some outdoor spaces under the 2000 Smoke-Free Environment Act and 2016 Smokefree Environment Regulation.
To bring local policy in line with that change, Griffith City Council is set to vote on amending the Smoke Free Outdoor Areas policy at Tuesday's meeting to add e-cigarettes to the existing policy.
Following the decision, the amended policy will be placed on public exhibition for 28 days to allow for public feedback and response.
Griffith City Council will also have to vote on the future of the Tharbogang Tennis Club and Public Reserve due to the ongoing degradation and vandalism.
Applications are currently open for the Crown Reserve Improvement Fund, prompting the efforts to seek grant funding to demolish the buildings and remove garbage from the site. The site is reserved as public recreation land, but has been largely unused for several decades.
While Griffith City Council has previously allocated $6500 to be utilised for the demolition and removal of the structures on the land, a quote given to council exceeds that amount by around $3000.
