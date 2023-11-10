Paramedics are tending to a patient at the scene of a crash involving three vehicles on a Riverina highway east of Wagga.
Emergency services were called to the Sturt Highway near the Mates Gully Road turn-off, at Borambola, shortly after 2pm on Friday following reports of a crash involving three vehicles.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics remain on scene tending to one patient involved in the crash.
According to the Live Traffic NSW Transport Management Centre westbound traffic is currently affected and motorists are being urged to exercise caution when travelling through the area and reduce speed.
