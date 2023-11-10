More younger men than ever are seeking help from Wagga's prostate support group.
Wagga's well-known Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch returned for its annual awareness campaign on prostate cancer and raising funds for research into the disease on Friday, with more than 200 people turning out to champion the cause.
The issue of prostate cancer has grown significantly with younger males as a demographic becoming more and more at risk, especially those who have a family history of it.
"We're seeing more and more people in their 40s - the official wording is to get checked over age 50, but we are especially seeing people who've got a history of prostate cancer," Wagga Prostate Cancer Support Group leader Mike Murray said.
"If so, go and get checked because you are three times more likely to have it if you've got a family history."
The lunch first launched more than 10 years ago by the late Chris McPherson who was diagnosed with prostate cancer, with its Wagga branch joining the calendar in 2014.
"We followed on from that and started the Biggest Ever Blokes Lunch in Wagga ... its aims are to increase awareness and provide support and progress medical research in prostate cancer," Simon Paton, the convener of the Wagga event, said.
The main beneficiary of the event is the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.
"It's a little-known fact that prostate cancer, it's the number one cancer over breast cancer in Australia, as breast cancer gains a lot of traction in the community we need to provide the same for men in Australia," Mr Paton said.
Mr Murray - whose group offers support for local sufferers get through their treatment, the side effects and the psychological effects - believes prostate cancer is more pronounced in the regions and cites the fact that people are too busy to check along with the stigma of embarrassment and shame.
Mr Murray strongly advocates for anyone who suspects getting any symptoms of prostate cancer, such as pain during urination, to get checked immediately.
According to Mr Murray, this is largely due to the fact that stage one cancer is when it's most treatable and has a 95 per cent survival rate, while at stage four the problem becomes extremely severe.
"The problem is only 36 per cent of prostate cancer is diagnosed at stage one when it's most treatable, when it to goes to stage four there's real problematic issues," he said.
The Wagga event has grown significantly since its inception, with Mr Paton noting that the many of the 240 guests attending Friday's event included significant business sponsorships for the event.
"Over the course of our time in Wagga doing this lunch we've raised probably close to $250,000, but Australia-wide it would be closer to about $7 million," he said.
