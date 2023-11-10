While Remembrance Day is about paying homage to Australia's history and the many lives lost in service, it's also about reflecting on life lessons in the hopes of establishing a brighter future.
The Wagga RSL Sub-branch will host a Remembrance Day commemorative service at the Victory Memorial Gardens on Saturday from 10.30am.
RSL Sub-branch member and commemorative service emcee Ken May said it is a special day for all and hopes to see young and old mark the occasion in their calendars.
"World War I was a particularly bad war, there's no such thing as a good war, but that one was particularly bad and if we forget that then we forget a whole lot of our own heritage and history," he said.
"We need to keep that history alive so that everybody remembers enough to say well; 'we're not going to do this again', unfortunately that hasn't happened in the past but maybe in the future that will start to happen."
The service will be made extra special with a catafalque party that comprises of soldiers from Kapooka's 1st Recruit Training Battalion.
On Friday the soldiers gathered to rehearse ahead of Remembrance Day.
Acting RSM of 1st Recruit Training Battalion Warrant Officer Class two Ben Fixter said it is a privileged that the soldiers get to take part in such an event.
"The significance of a catafalque is something on which we place a coffin for people to come and pay their respects for a deceased member of the fallen," he said.
"For the ceremony the cenotaph will represent that catafalque and hence we will have that catafalque party resting on arms around that cenotaph.
"We pride ourselves on our community engagement with the Wagga community and the Riverina region, so us being a part of this is almost a default for us but it's very important that we continue our engagement with the community and also support the local sub branch."
Warrant Officer Fixter said the importance of the service is to remember all the lives lost in service.
"The importance of Remembrance Day is to remember our military members who have given the ultimate sacrifice and remembering their service, but also moving forward we use it as a bit of a tool to remember where we have come from in order to work out where we are going," he said.
