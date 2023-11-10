The Daily Advertiser
Fire and Rescue NSW tend to gas leak after truck hits line

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 10 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 1:36pm
Firefighters called to laneway in Wagga after truck hits gas line. Picture by Ash Smith
Firefighters called to laneway in Wagga after truck hits gas line. Picture by Ash Smith

Firefighters were called in to a gas leak in a Central Wagga laneway on Friday after a truck struck a gas line.

