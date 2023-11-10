Firefighters were called in to a gas leak in a Central Wagga laneway on Friday after a truck struck a gas line.
Fire and Rescue NSW were called to a premises in Tongaboo Lane, adjacent to the Peter Street car park, shortly after 12pm following reports of a gas leak.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Firefighters were able to render the leak under control at around 1pm, handing the situation over to the appropriate gas company to remedy the problem.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.