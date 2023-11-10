The Daily Advertiser
Tumbafest on a golden winning streak after NSW Tourism award success

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 10 2023 - 11:34pm, first published 9:00pm
Tumbafest organiser Karly Fynn with committee president Tamika Hoffman at the state tourism awards in Sydney on Wednesday night. Picture contributed
Organisers of one of the region's major summer events are thrilled after it took out gold for the second year running at the NSW Tourism Awards.

