Tumbafest on a golden winning streak after NSW Tourism award success

Organisers of one of the region's major summer events are thrilled after it took out gold for the second year running at the NSW Tourism Awards.
Tumbafest claimed first place in the Festivals and Events category at the awards in Sydney on Wednesday night.
In doing so, the food, wine and music festival defeated several Riverina contenders including the likes of the Deni Ute Muster, Moama Lights and Albury's Sip and Savour.
IN OTHER NEWS
Organiser Karly Fynn was "thrilled" at the news and said by claiming gold for the second year running it gave credence to the quality of their event.
She said while they had put down their 2022 success partially to the fact the Deni Ute Muster did not enter the contest, this year it did and it means a lot to beat that event.
"We couldn't believe it," Ms Fynn said.
After hearing who the finalists were and given how many Tumbafest was up against, Ms Fynn "didn't think we'd get gold, silver or bronze."
She said it was "definitely a shock."
"We were so excited to be recognised two years in a row and I believe it cements the festival as one of the premier events in the Snowy Valleys and the wider Riverina-Murray region.
"It wasn't just a one-off fluke last year."
Ms Fynn said there are several reasons why the event is so special.
"It's in such a beautiful location at Goldfields Park in Tumbarumba, with the gorgeous giant trees and the creek running through the middle of the event," she said.
"So there's plenty of shade, it's very relaxed and we're showcasing the local wine producers and other alcohol producers and food vendors," while the event also features a range of musical talent and plenty of markets.
"It really has something for everyone," Ms Fynn said.
From here, Tumbafest will now go into the running for gold at the Australian Tourism Awards in Darwin next March.
Ms Fynn thanked the "hard-working" Tumbafest committee members, the event's major sponsors and all who attended the event.
"We couldn't have done this without them," she said.
