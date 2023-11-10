A cohort of Wagga students are set to reunite this weekend, two decades after wrapping up their HSC.
Mount Austin High School's class of 2003 will gather from near and far - even overseas - to mark the milestone this Saturday.
The class are coming together with an anniversary lunch at the Palm and Pawn on Saturday and organiser Emily McGrath is looking forward to seeing a large number of her cohort again.
"Our 20-year reunion is an opportunity for us all to celebrate the time we had together throughout high school and remember all the experiences that have made us who we are today," Ms McGrath said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Looking back on her time at the school, she feels "incredibly lucky" to have studied there.
"It provided us all with opportunities to excel on the sporting field, in leadership and performing arts, academically and through strong connection with Aboriginal culture," she said.
Ms McGrath is now a school teacher in Albury, and said her classmates work in a wide range of professions, something encouraged while at school.
"The values we developed through our time at Mt Austin include resilience, kindness, teamwork, cooperation and a dedication to give 100 per cent to whatever you want to achieve," she said.
"We were given so many opportunities to travel around Australia on school camps and through inter school events.
"These experiences shaped us all into the adults we are today where we work in industries such as education, health, performing arts, trades, disability support, engineering, beauty therapy, hospitality, business and allied health."
Ms McGrath also has fond memories of her teachers, saying there were two that stood out the most.
She said recently retired English and drama teacher Sue Hurst was one of these, along with their year level coordinator Tim Whykes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.