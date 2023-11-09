Police are investigating what led to a fatal car and truck crash that claimed the life of a man on the Sturt Highway on Thursday morning.
Emergency services rushed to the Sturt Highway at Gillenbah, west of Narrandera, at about 11.20am following reports a truck and car had collided.
The male driver of the car died at the scene.
He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 20s, police have since confirmed.
The truck driver - a 54-year-old man - was taken to Narrandera Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The highway was closed for almost 18 hours following the crash, with the road inaccessible and diversions in place until 5.30am on Friday.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone who may have information or dashcam vision to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
