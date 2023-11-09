The Daily Advertiser
Man in 20s confirmed Fatal Sturt Highway, Gillenbah car, truck crash under investigation

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
November 10 2023 - 9:59am
A man in his 20s has been killed in a crash between a car and truck on the Sturt Highway. File picture
A man in his 20s has been killed in a crash between a car and truck on the Sturt Highway. File picture

Police are investigating what led to a fatal car and truck crash that claimed the life of a man on the Sturt Highway on Thursday morning.

