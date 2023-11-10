Skies turn to colour as auroras return to the Riverina

The skies have come alive as auroras returned to the Riverina this week.
Early risers across parts of the Riverina were treated to sublime spectacles when the Southern Lights - or Aurora Australis - graced the skies on Monday morning.
Like its northern hemisphere counterpart Aurora Borealis, the Southern Lights are a solar phenomenon that make the sky glow with red, green and blue lights.
Stephen Dyer was camping with his family at Lake Poomah, about 65km south of Balranald, when he captured the blaze of colour on camera.
"I was fully equipped with my photo gear, as I'm passionate about night photography and was eager to capture some shots of the Milky Way," Mr Dyer said.
He said the skies over Lake Poomah were "exceptionally clear" that night and that an aurora group on social media was abuzz with speculations of an event that night.
"The resulting image is a panorama comprised of six shots, stitched together," Mr Dyer said.
To capture the colour he used a tracking mount with an astro-modified mirrorless camera.
"It stands out as my best aurora image to date, particularly noteworthy given such phenomena are typically less visible this far north," Mr Dyer said.
While the actual aurora was "barely discernible to the naked eye", with the help of his trusty camera and a long exposure, he was able to bring out such "vibrant colours".
"The visibility of these colours tends to increase the further south you go," he said.
