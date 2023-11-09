The Raymond Sims-trained Bianca's Boy is the strong favourite to take out the Bidgee Cup final at Wagga Greyhound Club on Friday Night.
The two-year-old is widely regarded as a star of the future having placed in each of his first seven starts.
The talented up-and-coming has won five of those and will head into the Group three 525m final as the favourite to take home the $25,000 winners cheque.
Tiggerlong Amy is also expected to challenge for the cup after having won her heat last Friday night in an impressive time of 30.34s.
The two-year-old bitch has been in strong form of late and will definitely be one of the main contenders jumping from box three.
Fellow heat winners Rampani (trained by Peter Sims) and Gretel Bale (Clint Colaiacovo) are also among the top contenders to take out the prestigious race.
Colaiacovo will also have Run Fast Maximus going round in the Bidgee Brisk final which is being held over 320m.
Tiggerlong Gill (Michael Finn), Bianca's Son (Raymond Sims) and Wilcannia Ray (Scott Parry) are among the other dogs entering the 320m final in strong form.
There is an 11-race card set for Friday night with the Bidgee Cup final to be held at 9.27pm.
