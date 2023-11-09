An increasing number of Wagga people are doing it tough as inflation and interest rates continue to rise and putting Christmas celebrations further out of reach.
On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank raised the the official cash rate to 4.35 per cent, the 13th rise in its fight against inflation after higher than expected inflation figures in the September quarter.
Coordinator of Salvation Army's Doorways mission Jen Cameron said the service has witnessed a 67 per cent increase in first time users of the welfare service since July.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Doorways provides discount food options as well as energy discount vouchers among other support measures for members of the community struggling to make ends meet.
The food service uses a points system allowing people to purchase discounted essential food items.
"We are feeling the burnout," Ms Cameron said.
"It's really heart-breaking to see the increase in demand."
Ms Cameron said about 150 people now frequent the service on a weekly basis, but that when taking into account families also benefiting from the support, this figure could be closer to 300.
With about six weeks left until Christmas, the latest interest rate hike is set to make bad matters worse.
She said the increase in demand has been compounded as it becomes increasingly difficult to procure foodstuffs from supermarkets.
"It has a flow on effect, because we are trying to do as much as we can to help people," she said.
Disability pensioner Shayne Moylan, 55, frequents the service and said it is vital to help him make ends meet.
Mr Moylan said the service saves him up to $100 per week.
He had been coming to Doorways twice a week, but was forced to cut back his visits due to the high demand.
"The support from Doorways is highly important to me and many others, not only the food but also the moral support," he said.
Ms Cameron is calling on the community to donate long-life food items such as cans to Doorways at 180 Forsyth Street.
She said Christmas puddings are also an option.
"Those sort of things will make someone's at this time of year," she said.
The Salvation Army has also just launched its Christmas Appeal, with registrations now open for those in the community who would like to request assistance with the holiday season now just around the corner.
People who would like support the appeal are encouraged to donate toys and hampers to the Wagga Salvation Army Store.
