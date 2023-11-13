The RBA's interest rate hike has left many renters and homeowners feeling the pinch for paying off their mortgage or rent.
The recent hike is the highest it has ever been in 12 years at 4.35 per cent, after keeping rates unchanged for a long time.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 33.2 per cent of Wagga residents are still paying off their mortgage, while 30.9 per cent are renters.
Macarthur Real Estate agent Khodi Jackson says there has been a snowball effect felt by renters and landlords alike, as landlords feeling the pinch increase rental prices to cover their rising repayments.
"The cost of living is getting a lot more out of hand...if you had a loan from last year, rates have gone up from three to six percent, almost double," Mr Jackson said.
"Now more so than ever we have had more of our landlords that are wanting to increase the rent to market value because they have kept it at a quite low rent in the past."
According to Mr Jackson, an increasing number of tenants have approached his agency admitting that they were struggling to pay the rent on time.
Mr Jackson believes that tenants aren't left with many options - the rate increases spell higher rents for tenants looking to renew their leases.
"There are two options, if they want to renew there's a very high chance these rents are going to go up to suit the current market conditions," Mr Jackson said.
"The only other options to vacate the property and find somewhere else and those other properties that are available on the market are also higher."
The picture isn't any brighter from the forecast from VERTO, with CEO Ron Maxwell stating we can expect that interest rates rises could lead to extra costs being passed to renters.
"The latest interest rate rise is another blow and has the potential to significantly impact some of the most vulnerable in our local communities," Mr Maxwell in a statement.
"Renting affordability and availability is an ongoing issue in Wagga Wagga, and many regional locations across NSW."
