As the NRLW competition continues to grow and girls participation in rugby league increases, pathways to the elite game are becoming clearer for the next generation.
With Riverina talents Elise Smith and Ua Ravu showing local players they too could make it to the big league, Canberra Raiders have announced an expansion to their female pathway program.
The new under 17s pathway will hold trials tomorrow night ahead of the program's inaugural squad selection.
Raiders NRWL coach Darrin Borthwick said the program would help players develop skills at an earlier age, ensuring they are better prepared for the next steps in their careers.
The under 17s program will feed into the club's under 19s Tarsha Gale Cup team.
"There's no doubt that the success of the Raiders inaugural NRLW season has given young female rugby league players in the region the desire and inspiration to follow their dreams and this program will be a valuable step in helping them to achieve this," Borthwick said.
"Not only will this program give young female players an opportunity, but it will also be a valuable program for the Raiders to help identify and develop the next generation of players who we can work with closely to help them on their journey towards the NRLW."
The club said it has a greater understanding of the talent pool available in the catchment region following the regional skills clinics tour in early 2023.
Speaking to The Daily Advertiser during the Wagga clinic, Borthwick said developing local talent is part of his long-term plan for the Raiders NRLW side.
"The long-term goal is to have a lot of our homegrown regional girls representing the Raiders and I think that's really important for us," Borthwick said.
"Obviously in our first year we'll be heavily recruiting girls from out of the area but the thing for me is, and it's something that I really want to get out to these areas, is see what potential is out here.
"There's a lot of untapped potential and I'm really passionate about making sure that we're targeting the right areas."
