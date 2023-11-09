A teenager will face court charged with drink-driving after his car crashed and flipped onto its side in Wagga's suburbs on Thursday.
Emergency services were called to Leavenworth Drive, Mount Austin, at about 12pm following reports of a crash involving a single vehicle.
Officers from the Riverina Police District attended and found a Toyota Rav4 which had left the road, rolled onto its side and came to rest on a footpath off the road.
The driver, an 18-year-old man, was uninjured and subjected to a roadside breath test, which allegedly returned a positive result.
He was arrested and taken to Wagga Police Station, where police said he underwent a breath analysis and allegedly returned a reading of 0.124.
The driver's licence was suspended immediately, and he was issued with a Court Attendance Notice for the offence of drive with mid-range PCA.
He is due to appear at Wagga Local Court on January 10.
