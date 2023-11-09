Country artist Nathan Lamont was born to to perform - that much has always been certain, but it wasn't until his 30th birthday that he realised just how much he wanted a permanent position on the big stage.
The Wagga-raised singer and songwriter married his high school sweet heart and welcomed his adoring children into the world in his 20s.
He wouldn't have it any other way.
But now, Mr Lamont is determined to spend his 30s pursuing the dreams he had been putting to the sideline.
On Wednesday it was announced Mr Lamont is among the finalists of Toyota Star Maker, which is the nation's longest-running and most respected country music competition.
The top 10 will perform two songs each at the 2024 Star Maker grand final on the first weekend of the Tamworth Country Music Festival Tamworth in January.
It will be Mr Lamont's final opportunity to try his luck at taking out a win through the prestigious competition as you can only enter in three times - this being his third attempt.
"I set my sights on Tamworth at the start of the year," he said.
"To make it into the top 10 is just one of many goals I set out to achieve this year.
"Turning 30 at the beginning of the year, I hit a bit of a wall, I was looking at my 20s as a chapter and evaluating if I had achieved what I had wanted to during that time and I realised that I hadn't, so that turned to me setting goals for my 30s."
While some people look at their 30th birthday as a another decade older, Mr Lamont is viewing it as a new opportunity to do the things he didn't get to do in his 20s.
"My sights have been set of pursuing my passion, which is music, and diving head first into it," he said.
"Life is short and I think I'd live to regret it if I wasn't doing what I wanted to do at a deep level and now I feel like I'm on the path I was always destined to step foot on.
"For me it's about setting out to live the life I set out to live as a kid."
When reflecting on his younger days Mr Lamont said its obvious now that he wasn't ready at that time in his life.
"The passion was there but the drive and desperation and determination was lacking," he said.
"I think the mentality I had wasn't as matured as what it should have been at the age for it to have worked."
With 12 months of extreme hard work behind him Mr Lamont believes now he is ready.
"Over the past 12 months I've been working really hard. I've been dedicating a lot of time and focus towards my songwriting and I've been building myself up on social media and getting myself out there, taking more risks and being more courageous," he said.
"The reason I entered this year was because I feel like I'm a completely different person now and I have a life's worth of experience on my shoulders and a strong sense of reality.
"This time around I feel like it's different. I feel like I have the drive and risk taking mentality that it requires to make it in the industry."
If he wins, Mr Lamont will be given a package prize which includes slots to perform at various music festivals and funding for an EP.
If he doesn't win, it won't be the end of the road for the passionate artist who said he will continue to pour his heart into his music.
"Winning doesn't cement that you'll make it in the industry, I think that's really where the hard work begins," he said.
Toyota Star Maker coordinator Cheryl Brown said this year's top 10 are going to make it difficult for the judges, as they are a strong, determined and driven group of artists.
"The competition is on, that's for certain, and with such diversity as country rock, alt country, country pop, traditional and folk, it's definitely going to be hard to choose one winner," she said.
The Toyota Star Maker grand final will be held at 7pm on January 21, 2024.
