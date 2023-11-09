Returning South Wagga captain-coach Joel Robinson is confident the Blues will continue their winning ways on Saturday when they host Lake Albert.
After a somewhat slow start to the season, the Blues have notched up back-to-back victories having defeated Wagga City and Kooringal in recent weeks.
The Blues will host the Bulls at Robertson Oval on Saturday and Robinson was confident that South Wagga would extend their winning streak.
"It was a pretty close game last time we played," Robinson said.
"I think if you swap the toss around I reckon the result would've switched around as well.
"As we always do we will go into the game pretty confident, they have obviously been playing pretty well but I think we'll get slightly different conditions at Robbo Oval this week.
"I'm going into the game really confident."
Robinson makes his way back into the side for this weekend replacing Mac Webster who has returned home for uni holidays while it is expected that Nathan Cooke will spend another week on the sidelines.
Webster has been in some terrific form in recent weeks and Robinson conceded his loss would be felt.
'We knew what we were going to get with him," he said.
"He bats well, he bowls well, he's a good bloke, he's a good fielder and really good to have around the team.
"Whilst he's going to be a big loss, I think we have got enough there to cover it and there'll be opportunities there for blokes that haven't had opportunities.
"Then we will be really looking forward to Cookey coming back in at full fitness within the next few weeks because we know what he can do with both bat and ball.
"We just want him to be fully fit and really raring to go through the middle part of the season."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Consecutive victories has the Blues sitting fifth on run-rate at the conclusion of the fourth round and Robinson said he was happy with their performances over the last fortnight.
"As I said the other week we weren't far off the mark," he said.
"If the conditions went our way in those first two games with the toss then maybe we could be sitting a little bit different to that.
"I think it was a really good win last week, the Colts obviously had a couple of their key players out but to be able to chase a score down I think is really good.
"A couple of blokes scored runs down the list a little bit so we put a good partnership together at the end.
"I think it was really good and the season is starting to come along and shape up alright now."
While happy with their performances in recent weeks, Robinson said that there was still a fair bit of room for improvement.
"Yeah absolutely there are always going to be things to work on for sure," he said.
"Although we did go through their batting order in a fast sort of way, they did get off to decent start.
"New ball wickets are really something that goes a long way to winning a game, if you take one or two while there is still a bit of shine and a bit of swing it does help things as well.
"Then there are obviously batsman in our team that probably haven't troubled the scorers so there's definitely going to be improvement each week moving throughout the year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.