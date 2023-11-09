Those who have been pushing to see Wagga City Council develop a waterpark are being told now is the time to speak up.
Council endorsed community feedback around the city's playground wants at an ordinary meeting on Monday night and it will now be taking official feedback through a draft Playground Strategy 2023-2043.
The plan will act as a guideline for developments over the next two decades.
The current strategy has been in place for the last five years and includes 16 recommendations including community feedback about a water play/splash park for the city to be included in the planning for the Bolton Park Masterplan.
Wagga City Council manager of recreation and economic development Ben Creighton said if residents want to see these plans come to fruition, they are encouraged to make a submission.
There are currently 100 playgrounds across the Wagga local government area and while submissions can include the enhancement of existing playgrounds, new playgrounds are also on the cards.
"Wagga is a growing city so we need to be able to provide new playgrounds to service those new areas but it's also about making sure there's equity in the playgrounds that are provided across the city," Mr Creighton said.
The draft Playground Strategy 2016-2036 is on exhibition until December 7 at haveyoursay.wagga.nsw.gov.au.
You can also view a copy of the draft strategy at the customer service desk at the Civic Centre.
