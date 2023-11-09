A vast project to bring new life to learning as well as open up to the community has officially begun in Humula.
Construction is about to begin on a new multipurpose space at the Humula Public School in an exciting shift to creating new learning environments and cater for the evolving needs of the community.
The project, which comprises an extension of the school's administration building co-funded under the NSW Government's Regional Renewal Program, would provide a large open space for a multitude of uses.
These include a wide range of activities such as a library, additional teaching, and sports and performance spaces for the school and the broader community.
Demolition works have begun with a new concrete slab poured for the construction structure to begin to be built next week with the project set to be completed next year for students and teachers to use.
Wagga MP Joe McGirr visited the school on Wednesday to join teachers and students in turning the first sod.
Dr McGirr praised the development as a valuable asset for the school community and said he looked forward to the space become a bustling hub of activity which would benefit the school and local community.
"Our schools are the hearts of our communities and especially so in regional NSW, where so often our school grounds are a meeting place," Dr McGirr said.
"The new multipurpose space at Humula Public School is designed to accommodate both the academic and creative pursuits of our students and provide teachers with a wonderful learning environment to support our kids.
The upgrades have also been met with delight from the school's principal Andrew McCabe, who says the space will have a community library and before and after school care program.
"This building forms part of our master plan to create learning environments that enhance the educational journey for our students," Mr McCabe said.
