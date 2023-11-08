A machinery fire west of Wagga on Tuesday afternoon is a timely reminder for farmers to be prepared ahead of harvest.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews responded to a fire at a property on Churches Plains Road at Uranqunity.
A spokesperson for the RFS said firefighters tended to a small grass fire caused by a header.
No other property or land was damaged.
It is a legal requirement for farmers to keep a fire extinguisher or knapsack full of water on every vehicle and machinery.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Across the region at Jerilderie RFS crews worked for several hours to extinguish a grass fire caused by a lightning strike.
Crews responded to the fire at 2.30pm on Tuesday and managed to contain the fire.
The fire burned 300 hectares and was eventually extinguished at about 3.30pm on Wednesday.
