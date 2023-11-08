As Wagga City Wanderers continue to train up the regions best soccer players, 13 young athletes will get their first taste of international football next month.
Across three teams, the Wanderers will be represented in the Australian boys under 13, under 19 and girl's under 15s teams at the Ultimate Fiji Soccer Cup.
Freya Rudd and Olivia Saboisky will play in the under 15s competition, where they'll come up against the Fijian national team following their outstanding Oceania Championships performance earlier this year.
Rudd's first time overseas, she's looking forward to playing in new conditions, though admitted it might be challenging getting to know their teammates so quickly.
Meeting their team for the first time in the airport on the way to Fiji, they said they'll need to switch on their brains to find momentum on field.
"This is my first time going overseas," Rudd said.
"I think it's going to be hard, needing to work out everything with our teammates.
"The way we play, position wise, we know all the people that we've played with [in Wagga] and where they're going to pass the ball."
In anticipation of hot, humid weather, the pair have started some self-introduced heat training, to help get used to running around in the heat.
"It's going to be very hot," Saboisky said.
"We'll definitely be drinking a lot more, we've been advised to do that."
"We've been playing when it's really hot, just doing it ourselves really, fitness things," Rudd said.
"We've been doing a drill where we run in and out, it's a lot, but we've been trying to do it ourselves."
The pair said they're excited to have a chance to not just play overseas, but get out of Wagga for a while.
With supportive families, the girls said their fathers are almost more excited than they are.
"I realised my dad, now it's closer, he's been a lot more excited and he brings it up more than I do I think," Saboisky said.
While the girls are excited to get on the field, they're also looking forward the cultural experiences they'll have while on the tour.
Also attending the tour is Wagga coaches Michael Lucas and Andrew Mason, who will work with teams to help them play seamlessly throughout the competition.
Under 13: Diesel Hardy and Charlie Hindmarsh
Under 15: Freya Rudd and Olivia Saboisky
Under 19: Bryce Falepau, Lachlan Graham, Samson Lucas, Thomas Prescott, Zac Steele, Maxwell Prest, Thomas Yongai, Raiden Harrison, and Ashton Bourke
