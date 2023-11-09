A minute's silence for our frontline service personnel, please

Saturday is Remembrance Day. In your one minute's silence at 11am, it might be a good time to also ponder how some sections of the media undermine our defence, and how governments fail in their duty of care to returning service personnel.
It was on November 11, 1918 that a ceasefire ended World War I. With the formation of the League of Nations soon after, it was sincerely hoped that wars would be a thing of the past.
Watching SBS's Saturday and Sunday afternoon war documentaries - the rise of Adolf Hitler, the mobs, the marches, the rioting and orchestrated vandalism of Jewish businesses and homes - I see lessons for today.
The Nazis demonstrated how fanatical parties can trigger wars today - in places like Palestine.
On the home front, what should we make of mobs in Sydney and Melbourne yelling "gas the Jews"?
What should be our response to the ABC praising the ignorantly false reporting of Tom Joyner, their journalist who described reports about babies being beheaded by Hamas terrorists as "bull###"?
How should we respond to the ABC being faced with a $1.2 million payout, of our money, for defaming former commando Heston Russell? Two ABC journalists had published articles implying that Russell was involved in the killing of an Afghan prisoner.
What would be the motives of the journalists who wrote articles claiming Ben Roberts-Smith had committed war crimes in Afghanistan?
And then to prove their story, bringing a member of enemy forces to Australia to testify? Could you imagine bringing SS officers to Australia after World War II to give evidence?
Let me ask you this: If Australia is attacked, who would you rather have with you on our frontline, Heston Russell and Ben Roberts-Smith, or someone from the ABC?
East Timor peacekeeping forces witnessed the mutilation of babies, children and women, just as Israeli soldiers are now seeing in Palestine.
Our troops in Afghanistan faced situations where Taliban soldiers were hiding in fields, ready to ambush and kill.
The Taliban would quickly drop their guns and pretend to be farmers if discovered - life or death situations changing in seconds.
A trivial distinction for an ABC reporter, but loss of reputation for Australian troops in trial by media.
Not surprisingly, Australia's recruitment of troops is at its lowest level. Australia has never been less prepared.
"New figures show an overall dire recruitment picture with an average 1000 new personnel needed a year to meet capability targets endorsed by the Defence Strategic Review, but an intake of just 200 people", a News Limited website reported.
While the 2004 Military Rehabilitation and Compensation Act is being reviewed and updated, the fact that there were 1600 ADF suicide deaths reported between 1997 and 2020 would appear to show that no-one cares when our troops return from active duty.
In Senator Jacqui Lambie's autobiography, she writes about her own harrowing experience seeking compensation for the significant physical and mental injuries she suffered as a result of her service.
She writes that, "leaving the army was the start of an almost decade-long legal and medical fight" for compensation. Lambie wrote: "There is a saying in the veterans' community that the method the DVA uses against veterans is conveyed in three simple words: delay, deny, die."
Columnist for The Australian, Janet Albrechtsen, points out the contrast between the treatment of veterans and the one-day settlement hearing for Brittany Higgins.
Higgins was paid "something in the order of $3 million", but "never had to file a formal statement of claim or detailed particulars," Albrechtsen says.
"Our injured or disabled military veterans, in particular, must look at the way the Higgins claim was finalised with disbelief at the comparative injustice of it all."
I have never been in the army. But I have the greatest respect for those who have served our country.
They deserve prompt medical and mental health treatment when they return.
And their plight is certainly worth a minute of your time this Saturday.
