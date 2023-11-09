The Daily Advertiser
A minute's silence for our frontline service personnel, please

By Keith Wheeler
November 9 2023 - 7:30pm
We must not forget the sacrifice of our military personnel. Picture by Shutterstock
Saturday is Remembrance Day. In your one minute's silence at 11am, it might be a good time to also ponder how some sections of the media undermine our defence, and how governments fail in their duty of care to returning service personnel.

