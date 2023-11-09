A Wagga business owner up in arms over plans to install multiple traffic lights along his street believes local businesses are being forced to the pay the price for the $25 million relocation of Bunnings.
As part of Bunnings' approval to construct its new $24.9 million build at the 18,000-square metre site just 500 metres from its existing Pearson Street store, the business is required to install a set of lights at the corner of Bye and Pearson Streets.
Pearson Street Car Wash owner Steve Kenyon, whose business is directly opposite that intersection, is set to experience more than one traffic headache when that happens and he's not happy.
Mr Kenyon said he's been told the driveway for his business would become an access point at the intersection.
The entire project restricts access to traders, he said, as it will stop traffic from turning right into businesses along parts of Pearson Street, forcing customers to double back at the nearest roundabout.
Bunnings is not content with the current traffic plan either.
At council's meeting this week, Bunnings lost a bid to amend its approved DA which would allow customers to exit left onto Pearson Street.
This leaves customers forced exit the site south onto the Olympic Highway, or via Saxon Street and be forced to drive around the block to access Pearson Street.
Mr Kenyon's concerned another set of traffic lights could throw a much bigger spanner in the works.
A Transport Assessment and Peer Review recommend in August that Bunnings be subject to a consent condition and asked to submit "satisfactory arrangements" guaranteeing the replacement of the Barbeques Galore roundabout with traffic lights within five years of the issuing of the new Bunnings occupation certificate."
He has now accused Transport for NSW of attempting to make others pay for an upgrade to the intersection which it manages.
"I think it's a ploy for Transport for NSW to have Bunnings, and ultimately the ratepayers, pay for a set of traffic lights that are not needed," he said.
Mr Kenyon said ratepayers - business-owners in the street - would pay by the loss of traffic and drew attention to the report presented at the council meeting recommending Bunnings lock in traffic lights at intersection where Pearson Street meets the Sturt and Olympic highways opposite Barbeques Galore.
Mr Kenyon believes installing lights at that location would have a negative impact as it further restricts traffic movement across the city due to the fact it is the juncture between the city's main east-west and north-south thoroughfares.
He believes roundabouts are preferable to traffic lights as the best option to regulate traffic flow at the location.
Transport for NSW did not comment on the funding allegations or confirm any plans for traffic lights at the Barbeques Galore intersection, but a spokesperson said the department was open to negotiations on a solution going forward.
"Transport for NSW will continue to work with Council to consider any solutions Bunnings put forward that are consistent with the relevant guidelines to ensure acceptable outcomes for the state road network and the community that use it," the spokesperson said.
"Investigation work for possible future upgrades along the Olympic and Sturt Highways is in its early stages.
"Transport for NSW has identified that the intersection of Edward and Pearson Streets (Olympic and Sturt Highways) will require upgrades in the future due to anticipated traffic growth and to cater for future heavy vehicle access.
"No preferred option or timing has been identified. The community will be consulted on any proposed plans formed following investigations."
In response to council's rejection of Bunnings request at council this week, Independent member for Wagga Joe McGirr said while road access for the hardware store is a "matter for council", he appreciates the concern local business owners have.
"I understand the concerns of local businesses who fear Monday's rejection of Bunnings' proposal will have a negative impact on their operations," Dr McGirr said.
"I have received correspondence to this effect from businesses this week and while noting the views of council and Transport NSW about the potential for traffic pressures at key intersections, it is essential that the views of business owners are heard and acted upon to the greatest extent possible.
"I support council's resolution this week to seek further discussions on the issue and I have written to regional transport minister Jennie Aitchison, seeking further information on the current situation and requesting consideration of any other traffic management options that will address the concerns of all parties."
