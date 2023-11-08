The Daily Advertiser
Missing woman last seen in Kooringal found in Balranald

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
November 8 2023
Missing Wagga woman found safe hundreds of kilometres away
A woman reporting missing from Wagga has been located safe and well hundreds of kilometres from her last known location.

