Missing Wagga woman found safe hundreds of kilometres away

A woman reporting missing from Wagga has been located safe and well hundreds of kilometres from her last known location.
The 28-year-old woman was last seen at an address on White Avenue in Kooringal about 8.40am on Wednesday, November 8.
She was reported missing to officers attached to the Riverina Police District, who commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Following inquiries, police said the woman was located safe and well at Balranald, about 400km west of Wagga, about 7pm.
"Police would like to thank the community and the media for their assistance," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
