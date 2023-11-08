Police are calling for help to locate a missing woman last seen at a Kooringal home on Wednesday morning.
Amelia Fitzgerald, 28, was last seen at an address on White Avenue, Kooringal, about 8.40am.
Police said they hold serious concerns for Amelia's welfare due to a medical condition.
A report was made to officers attached to the Riverina Police District when Amelia could not be contacted or located.
Amelia is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 165cm to 170cm tall, of medium build, and with brown hair.
She is known to frequent the Kooringal and Wagga areas.
Police said she may be travelling in a black MG hatchback.
Anyone with information about Amelia's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
