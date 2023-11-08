Transport for NSW has denied concerns around a Riverina crossing has ever been brought to its attention
Coolamon's Liam Armstrong voiced his concerns around the Cowabbie Street railway crossing after his route to hospital was almost blocked as his mother, who had stopped breathing, laid limp in the passenger seat of his car.
The Junee to Griffith railway line is a passenger and freight line serving numerous freight terminals and runs straight through the Coolamon township, splitting it in two.
Coolamon mayor David McCann said his council has been in a 10-year battle with Transport for NSW about having them install a second crossing to alleviate emergency access concerns.
IN OTHER NEWS:
On Wednesday a spokesperson for Transport for NSW denied issues around the Cowabbie Street crossing ever being raised to them.
"Transport for NSW have not had any previous concerns raised to us regarding the level crossing on Cowabbie Street," the spokesperson said.
"Transport takes the safety and wellbeing of the community very seriously.
"We will work with UGLRL, as the rail infrastructure managers, and Coolamon Shire Council, as the road manager, to investigate the concerns raised."
Following Mr Armstrong's experience, Cr McCann wrote to Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke and Member for Riverina Michael McCormack in a bid to garner their support on the matter.
On Wednesday, Ms Cooke said Coolamon Shire Council had her full support in advocating for action to be taking to address the issue.
"The health and well-being of residents in our communities is of paramount concern, and it is not good enough for Transport for NSW to dismiss Coolamon Council's requests for a second level crossing, without a comprehensive review of the situation," she said.
"Coolamon Shire Council led by Mayor McCann has my full support, and I urge Transport for NSW to engage with the council as a matter of urgency, to explore practical and common-sense solutions to this issue."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Download our app from the Apple Store or Google Play Bookmark dailyadvertiser.com.au Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram Follow us on Google News Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.