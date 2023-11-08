When a Riverina producer discovered a new variety of olive no one believed her just how good they were, but now she is reaping the rewards.
Yarragundry's Parafield Olives won champion awards for its Parafield Organic Table Olives Wallis variant and Parafield Organic Table Olives Dried Kalamata at The Australian International Olive Awards 2023.
It is the second year in a row Parafield Olives' Margaret Carter has received the top award for her Wallis olives, a green olive variant she found.
"I'm the only one in Australia with the Wallis variety," she said.
"I found them and when I told other people how good they were no one believed me so I grew them myself and now I have the best olives in Australia.
"It's a very satisfying win."
Ms Carter also received four gold awards and one silver bringing in recognition from right across the country.
"It's fabulous," she said.
"You get a lot more customers calling when they find out you've received recognition like this."
Wollundry Grove Olives was also presented a gold award for its extra virgin olive oil - an honour they've managed to retain for the last three years.
"This makes three years in a row that we've won an award which shows us that we have maintained a high standard," Wollundry Grove Olives' Joo-Yee Lieu said.
"I think quality and balance are key. The judges look for flavour and oil balance."
Mrs Lieu said trying their luck at the award is a goal they set for themselves every year which shows them they have maintained a high standard.
"It will be nice to maintain this level every year," she said.
"We're not competing with anyone but ourselves.
"It's about setting a bit of a benchmark for ourselves."
Showing everyone just how good the producers are across the Riverina, Cootamundra Olives also took out the Highest Phenolic Content Champion award.
