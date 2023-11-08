Wagga Motorcycle Sports Club president Adam Beck has been left overwhelmed following the amount of junior entries in their Arenacross event.
Beck said the amount of entries across the board was up on last year and noted the majority of the 130 riders were entered in the junior categories.
"It was definitely overwhelming with the response from the junior riders," Beck said.
"There was a lot more junior riders than senior riders so it's looking for a very bright future for the sport when it comes to juniors coming through the ranks that's for sure.
"It was definitely a growth from last year where we had 82 entries and this year we had 130 so it has definitely progressed.
"Hopefully again next year we get even more and people go from this event and word of mouth spreads around and it just keeps growing and gets better every year.
"We will try and make the event even better every year as well so it doesn't just become that boring old Arenacross track.
"We will give them some entertainment and see what else we can offer for the riders and spectators as well."
Beck was also overall pretty pleased with the success of the event however noted there was a couple of riders who unfortunately suffered a few injuries.
"It went really good," he said.
"We had a few injuries and accidents that slowed the day up a little but, but other than that we kept pushing through and I think I can confidently say that it was a fairly successful event.
"I think a lot of people left with smiles on their faces and are keen to do it all again next year."
In addition to the usual bumps and bruises, Beck confirmed there were also a couple of riders who broke bones as the result of individual crashes.
There was strong local representation in the junior categories and Beck was thrilled to see a couple of young Wagga riders end up on the podium following a successful day of racing.
"Cameron Shaw got second place in the feature race and took home a nice $300 gift card," he said.
"Brax Pollard also finished in third place in the 85 small wheel and all of the other locals they were so close to the podium.
"They took a lot of good things away from it all and a positive mindset and they'll be back next year to try and knock the out of towners off the top box."
Beck was thankful for the support of volunteers, riders and spectators and said that events like that aren't possible in country towns without a high level of support.
