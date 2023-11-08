A PARLIAMENTARY inquiry into police resources in country NSW has been supported by southern Riverina MPs Justin Clancy and Helen Dalton.
The Country Mayors Association of NSW wants such an examination, after addressing crime, law and order emerged as a top priority in a survey of its members.
The organisation has compiled a 21-page report which looks at funding, police resourcing across states and compares law breaking in Sydney and country areas across a range of offences.
"The rates of crime in the majority of reportable categories in NSW are substantially higher in regional, rural and remote local government areas, then the metropolitan LGAs," the association's chair and Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey stated in the report.
"We believe this is a strong lead indicator that there are inadequate policing resources to ensure equality of the reportable rates of crime in the regional, rural and remote regions into the future."
He said he had not received official responses, but there had been expressions of in-principal support.
"All we really need is for bipartisan support and a committee, whether upper or lower house, for the inquiry to be run," Cr Chaffey said.
Mr Clancy said "as a regional MP I support calls from the Country Mayors Association for a parliamentary inquiry into crime in rural and regional NSW".
"Recent challenges, including in some areas a surge in crime, and limited response times, underscore the need for a comprehensive re-evaluation of police resources by this government, and an inquiry is one way in which all stakeholders can have their say and ensure their voices are heard," Mr Clancy said.
Mrs Dalton said wanted a parliamentary inquiry and welcomed the NSW Police Association flagging support.
"People I speak to in Murray are very concerned about the level of crime and the types of crime we are seeing," Mrs Dalton said.
"Youth crime, for example, is a growing and serious concern."
Cr Chaffey said the association's report was based on data and he hoped "the emotional information is something that, if an inquiry is supported and hearings are held in regional areas, will come out in great detail".
He likened it to a parliamentary inquiry into regional health that held hearings across 2021 in places such as Deniliquin and exposed an array of shortcomings.
"It's given a non-political viewpoint and pathway when it comes to regional health and we know we need exactly that in relation to crime, law and order," Cr Chaffey said.
