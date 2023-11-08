The Daily Advertiser
Southern Riverina politicians on push for country police inquiry

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
November 8 2023 - 12:00pm
A PARLIAMENTARY inquiry into police resources in country NSW has been supported by southern Riverina MPs Justin Clancy and Helen Dalton.

