On November 2 and 3 there was a reunion of ex-students from the years 1963 to 1968 at Wagga High School, held in Wagga, and the occasion was a great success and enjoyable for everyone.
The reunion committee did an outstanding job to locate ex-students and invite them to the gathering; and the joy, laughter, and vibrant and interesting conversations and catch-ups of everyone's news of families, lives, and school memories, added a real "sparkle" to the two days.
We didn't want to go home and we're sure others felt the same way. It was like reconnecting with "family".
Everyone was so gracious, loving and kind. It made us glad we grew up in that era when we attended "The High School on the Hill".
So special, so good, so much good natured fun and laughter -we again congratulate the ex-student organisers, the venue staff, and the ex-students who attended who made the reunion one of the best we've ever attended. Thanks again.
Incidentally my father Vernon Schirmer (born in 1919), and my three brothers and myself also attended Wagga High School, from the early 1930s to the 1970s, so several generations attended.
Response to John Moore - Time to choose, dig in our heels or work together?
It is understandable that your correspondent (Letters, November 3) objects to the prospect of increased renewable infrastructure across Australia. Nobody wants to lose the lifestyle they currently enjoy.
Sadly, existing carbon pollution means we already have. Recent extreme climate events all over the world provide us with glimpses and warnings of looming catastrophe.
But there of good news if we look for it too.
Innovative folk all over the world are combining agriculture and solar power generation in "agrivoltaics". Double-sided, rotating and high-tech semi-transparent panels are all helping. And it turns out panels may actually be beneficial for some summer crops and animals due to the milder 24-hour microclimate they create.
Two years ago here in Victoria, a global green energy company saw the opportunity provided by our amazing solar resources and invested $20million to set up a sheep/solar farm near Cohuna. It is now powering almost 17,000 homes. A Spanish-Japanese consortium is investing $170million to convert another 163 hectare sheep farm on the NSW/ACT border to agrivoltaics. And agrivoltaics is not just for big multinationals; 51 councils across Victoria, NSW and SA have introduced Environmental Upgrade Finance to help interested farmers with initial costs.
Meanwhile, regional town Hepburn Springs is home to Australia's decade-old community-owned wind farm. It has almost 2000 mostly local members and two turbines which operate 89 per cent of the time to provide power for almost the number of houses in Hepburn Springs and Daylesford. The co-op is now adding solar panels "to make our community more sustainable and resilient."
Greenhouse gases don't care about our preferred lifestyles, just the laws of physics. It is time we humans did what got us to this dominant position in the biosphere in the first place. We must work together to cut carbon emissions, to protect ourselves and our children.
Regarding the current conflict between Israel and Hamas/Palestine.
I believe the only winners in this conflict will be Hate and more Hate by both sides.
Hate is such a toxic emotion which eats into your very being. Therefore this conflict will carry on with atrocities from both sides until and unless leaders from both sides come to a settlement where Hamas and the Palestinian people decide that Israel has a right to exist and stops the constant barrage of rockets into Israel, and Israel stops the blockade and lets the Palestinian people live freely in their land, without any further incursions into their land.
WHEN politicians put a religious flag over the Sydney Opera House and have a religious flag flying half mast at Sydney's council, I think it's provocative. They are public buildings, and politicians have no right to draw religious lines in Australia.
I think this religious war is a prime example. State and church are separate in a secular society. Politicians should leave their religion on their front doorsteps, and should always be working towards a secular society. They are responsible for keeping the public safe and treating society as a whole so we are not being dragged into a religious foreign war.
The West should be working to bring both religious bodies to the table. It's peace that stops the suffering.
It is a terribly unfortunate fact that Australia has the worst mammal extinction rate in the world and is facing an extinction crisis.
Currently our national nature laws are obviously inadequate to protect our unique animals and are long overdue for urgent revision.
Minister for the Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek has promised to amend our nature laws to the extent that they will have the bite necessary to protect our animals in a meaningful and effective manner.
The situation is now so dire that our Minister for the Environment and Water surely must place protection of Australian animals firmly on top of her, must accomplish no later than now, list.
