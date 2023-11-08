The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser letters: School reunion like reconnecting with family

By Letters
November 9 2023 - 4:30am
On November 2 and 3 there was a reunion of ex-students from the years 1963 to 1968 at Wagga High School, held in Wagga, and the occasion was a great success and enjoyable for everyone.

