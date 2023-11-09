What's on this weekend: Markets return with a Christmas vengeance

Orchid enthusiasts are invited to the Wagga Orchid Society's gathering to learn more or join in the floral fun at its monthly catch-up. Meet at the ARCC hall in Tarcutta Street.
You can't beat the freshness of the goods up for grabs at the Riverina Producers Market on Thursday afternoons. Head to the Wagga Showground on Bourke Street to browse some of the best the region's producers have to offer, from fresh fruit and vegetables to prepared foods, food products and homewares. We're talking meat, cheese, bread, honey, jams, pickles, sweets and more. The market runs from 1pm to 6.30pm and if you get in quick on Wednesdays, you can order online to collect the following day.
Lace up the joggers and join the Wagga Road Runners for the weekly run around Wagga. This month the group meets at Clifton Street in Hilltop for the Hilltop run at 7.30am. Check out the group's Facebook page for more details.
While away the morning around Wollundry Lagoon and the Civic Centre precinct with the Saturday Wollundry markets. More than 30 stallholders offer a wide range of food, produce, homewares and more to browse while taking in the tunes of local musicians and enjoying the outdoors and breakfast options between 8am and 1pm. A gold coin donation supports the Rotary Club.
Remembrance Day will be marked in the Victory Memorial Gardens in a ceremony beginning at 10.30am. Gather at the cenotaph on the Baylis and Morrow street corner of the precinct.
Make the North Wagga Hall your destination and hit the Nanny Q market, which promises loads of great stalls this month. The clothing collections from stallholders offer fresh 'fits ranging for all sizes, there will be recycled timber products, shoes, jewellery and more from 10am to 3pm. Looking to get involved? Email nannyqcommunity@gmail.com.
Train fans are taken care of with the Ladysmith Tourist Railway operating from 10am to 3pm. Head out to the village and take in the heritage station and museum, where trikes will be on display and available for rides. Entry cost is $5, or $10 for a family of two adults and up to three children.
Make the most of the morning and meet some fellow citizen gardeners at the Wagga Demonstration Gardens vegetable swap or buy. The weekly mini market is at the corner of Shaw and Albury streets in Central Wagga every Saturday morning. Entry is free and all proceeds go to the community gardens. Call 0411 417 956 for more information.
Live Local Original: The True Colours of Wagga Women highlights the talents of the city's women from 7.30pm at the Civic Theatre. The event showcases music, song, speech and performances from a broad cross-section of the community, from drag and monologues to choirs and hooping. Tickets start at $15 and are available through the Civic Theatre website or box office.
It's time to go around and round in circles for a great time at the Twin City Skate roller disco from 7pm to 9pm. Bring your own skates along to Bolton Park Stadium, or hire them for $5, and hook into some circle work under fancy lights and a giant disco ball. Tickets $14, see twincityskate.com.au for more.
The first of not one, but two River and Wren Christmas markets opens at the Wagga showground. It's round one of gift shopping at the popular market, which will run across the day from 10am.
Haven't got your fill of markets yet? Then you're in luck - Social Queen Markets are on from 11am to 2pm at Romano's. This one is a treasure trove of quality pre-loved garments and accessories, so it's one not to miss.
Have a lazy Sunday at the Wild Vine from noon. The Oura Road winery serves up the banter, tapas and drinks from 1pm with live entertainment provided by emerging Tumut artist, Rory Phillips. Reservations close Friday, next chance to book is over the phone after 10am on Sunday.
