What was supposed to be a grand opening quickly turned into a morning of chaos for Wagga's newest cafe as a nationwide Optus outage shut down multiple eftpos machines across businesses.
More than 10 million customers are currently being affected by the Optus outage which has been ongoing since early Wednesday morning.
Chocoholics flocked to Oliver Brown on Baylis Street for its official opening day, but those without cash were out of luck.
The cafe is currently using hot spot to get some transactions across the line, but customers are still being urged to have cash in hand.
Oliver Brown Wagga franchise director Farhana Amir said the Optus outage caused quite the chaos for the business.
"It was stressful," she said.
"Not everyone carries cash these days."
IN OTHER NEWS:
With the line out the doors staff members had to step outside and inform customers the eftpos machines were down and cash would be required.
"We lost some customers because of it," Mrs Amir said.
"We have started hot spotting but we are still encouraging customers to bring cash if they can because we're not sure how long the connection will work for," she said.
Despite the chaos Mrs Amir said they have had a good response from the general public.
The cause of the outage is not yet known and Optus has advised it is working to restore the issue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.