The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

The Wagga RSL side has started the under 11's season strongly

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 8 2023 - 5:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been a great start to the season for Wagga RSL's under 11's side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.