It's been a great start to the season for Wagga RSL's under 11's side.
The young Bulldogs side has continued on from a great campaign in the under 10's competition last season and coach Chris Tuckett said they are an excellent group of young kids.
"The Wagga RSL under 11's are undefeated which carries on from last year where we only had one defeat," Tuckett said.
"They are a good bunch of kids and they are a good mix of kids.
"I've got girls, I've got first time players and I've kids with disabilities playing with me.
"We have got a couple of good kids and it just mixes throughout."
The Bulldogs have so far played four games this season and Tuckett said that he's already noticed some signs of improvement from the side.
"Yeah definitely," he said.
"My young bloke is only 10 years of age and he's made the under 12 rep team.
"But it's not about him and how good he is, it's the whole lot of them together they play as a team and we work on that ethos throughout.
"I coach with John Hoey and he's just an absolute legend of RSL cricket.
"They are not interested in the scoreboard, they are interesting in getting out there and having a good time together."
In addition to enjoying their time playing on a Friday afternoon, Tuckett said the side also get a fair bit of enjoyment out of their training sessions.
"We do 45 minutes on a Wednesday afternoon," he said.
"But it's not really training, it's more fun for the kids and we try and make it as much fun as possible.
"A bloke I used to know used to say that training doesn't make perfect, it make it permanent."
They are five teams playing in the under 11's competition this year and Tuckett believes there should be some good cricket played over the 15-week season.
"They are all good teams," he said.
"We played Wagga City Cats and they have an all girls team.
"They are going to take some beating, they have got some really good little cricketers in their team."
Under 16s - Wagga RSL 6-134 (B Gain 33; J Whelan-Brain 1-6, G Murrell 1-11, F Hillam 1-22, H Conroy 1-24, H Wilkinson 1-30) d Wagga City Lions 8-132 (A Lee 32no, H Conroy 23no; T Shumack 3-23)
South Wagga 4-195 (O Crowl 33no, W Howard 30no, J John 30no; L Unwin 1-13, J Spencer 1-21) d St Michaels 8-132 (W Mutton 30no, J Burgess 15, T McCaig 15; J John 2-18)
Under 14s - South Wagga 7-146 (L Machineni 30no, N Absolum 30no; O Miles 2-28) d St Michaels 8-145 (O Miles 34no, S Lane 28; J Absolum 2-13)
Wagga City 9-160 (J Drew 38no, P Hann 28; W Heazlewood 2-4, I Looney 2-15) d Kooringal 84 (W Heazlewood 20, D Stubbs 12; R Spencer 2-5)
Under 13s - Kooringal Blue 2-106 (B Jaeger 26, R Buik 23no; J Wheeler 1-11) d Lake Albert Gold 7-96 (T Wood 27no, E Lotz 16; W Heazlewood 2-4, H Beggs 2-4, A Blackett 2-7)
St Michaels 5-77 (A Paolucci-Ellis 22no, M Pilkington 15no; C Graham 1-5, M Shephard 1-7, R Trevaskis 1-12) d Kooringal Gold 8-75 (C Graham 19, H Ryan 13; L Robinson 2-9, R Walker 2-16)
Wagga RSL 5-157 (S Mortimer 34no, B Guy 31no; D Crittenden 2-19) d Lake Albert Maroon 5-152 (D Crittenden 38no, L Hutton 31no; W Davies 1-4, S Mortimer 1-7, B Mavroudis 1-19, M Daniel 1-25)
Under 12s - Wagga City Leopards 4-114 (J McKelvie 25no, E Knight 24no; O Skippen 2-3) d St Michaels 7-111 (A Bolton 31, A Jathar 19no; H Nicoll 3-7)
St Michaels Red 6-149 (C Forsyth 52, T Bull 18; A Wilson 2-8, L Elwin 2-13) d St Michaels Blue 6-148 (L Elwin 42no, J Looney 25no; J Driscoll 2-9)
Kooringal 3-117 (J Morris 20no, R Roberson 17; J Thompson 1-10, R Goldsworthy 1-17, C Ward 1-26) d St Michaels Black 6-115 (J Thompson 30, C Ward 22no; A Ryan 3-12)
South Wagga 3-198 (J Curry 44no, C Watson 31no, B Robinson 31no; W Smith 1-12, L Elsley 1-20, J Leahy 1-25) d Wagga City Tigers 8-76 (B Smith 22, J Turnbull 10; M Sydenham 2-5, L McNamara 2-12)
