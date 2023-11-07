Police say illegal silver pistol used in alleged Thurgoona attempted murder

Further details have emerged in an alleged attempted murder case, which police say involved an unregistered silver revolver pistol.
Shannon Lee Bush faces firearm, armed robbery, and attempted murder charges following the shooting at Thurgoona on Thursday last week.
Ali Kanjo, 26, suffered wounds to his hand and shoulder during the November 2 incident at a Maryville Way home.
It's alleged Bush, 35, was armed with the loaded revolver on Henschke Avenue, the Hume and Hovell Walking track next to the home, and at the house.
Mr Kanjo and Jorja Chung were allegedly robbed of a cardboard box containing multiple boxes of IGET vapes, the keys to a Toyota Corolla, $930 in cash, and a garage door remote.
Charlene Cranshaw, 25, is alleged to have been an accessory before and after the armed robbery.
Bush is charged with shooting at Mr Kanjo with the intent to murder him.
Charges sheets note Bush was arrested at 8am by detectives from the Mid North Coast Police District, while Cranshaw was arrested by a highway patrol member from the same police district at 11.50am.
Police said it was a targeted attack.
Officers searched the Maryville Way home following the shooting and could be seen removing multiple boxes containing various items.
Bush and Cranshaw made a brief appearance in Albury Local Court on Tuesday.
Bush, who is listed as residing at the Coffs Harbour police station, appeared in court on a video link from custody.
He did not seek bail.
Cranshaw physically appeared in court, supported by her mother.
The 25-year-old, who is listed as having a home address at Gleneagle in Queensland, west of the Gold Coast, was previously bailed.
She has to report to police daily.
The court heard she would be living in the Sydney suburb of Eastlakes.
Police will serve briefs of evidence in both matters by December 19 and the pair with face Albury court again on January 16.
