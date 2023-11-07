Endangered birds were on the rise as preliminary results from this year's Aussie Bird Count were released.
More than 420,000 birds have been counted to date with the colourful rainbow lorikeet once again out on top, beating the noisy miner with nearly 220,000 and the iconic Australian magpie with around 154,000 counted, according to national bird conservation leaders BirdLife Australia.
In total, over 80,000 Australians counted more than 3.6 million birds during the week of October 16-22, submitting over 100,000 checklists and observing 658 bird species.
Wagga City Council's environmental education officer Christina Reid said 246 residents signed up to the count last year, and while the local data is not in yet, she believes the number will be higher as there was more interest this year.
Last year's most popular bird in the area was the sulphur-crested cockatoo, followed by the magpie then the galah.
She said people often spot these as they are common and easy to identify.
But Ms Reid said there were also some promising sightings of lesser common birds in the region, including endangered species.
"We were really excited to find [more than a dozen] dusky wood swallows at the [Marambidya] Wetlands this year," she said.
Ms Reid said it was also "unexpected" to spot the birds in town.
"I'd heard they were around, but had never seen them myself, and it was quite a big flock too," she said.
Another rare find turned up at the Flowerdale Lagoon, where Ms Reid was "really excited" to spot several black swans, after only eight were spotted in the last year's local bird count results.
Ms Reid said the black swan used to be common in the Wagga region before European settlement and while the bird remains common elsewhere, it is rarely seen locally anymore.
She said the North Wagga Black Swan Hotel was named after the bird which used to be popular at the Parkan Pregan Lagoon.
Ms Reid said the return of these birds is a positive sign for the health of the local environment.
She said the bird count is really important for more reasons than identifying the number and species of birds in locations across the country.
"It's like the canary in the coal mine. The birds are telling us that something good has happened [to the environment] because they've come back," she said.
Ms Reid also ran several bird watching events across the week and said on at least one occasion she spotted more than 30 species in 20 minutes.
It comes as BirdLife Australia's public affairs manager Sean Dooley praised the "outstanding" efforts of enthusiastic Australians who took part in this year's count.
"Over the past 10 years, the Aussie Bird Count has helped raise the profile of Australia's bird life and encouraged thousands of people around the country to connect with nature," Mr Dooley said.
"In addition to being good for our mental health, bird watching is often the first step towards nature conservation. We can't protect something if we don't know how it is faring in the first place."
With nearly one in six bird species in Australia at risk of extinction from threats such as climate change, habitat loss, fires and invasive species.
The results will be closely vetted by BirdLife Australia's avian experts with a comprehensive data release for the Aussie Bird Count expected next month.
To learn more about Australia's biggest citizen science event go to the Aussie Bird Count website.
