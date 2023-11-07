Wagga City Council will refund a Wagga developer more than $100,000 when infrastructure plans to revitalise part of the CBD are complete.
Councillors overwhelmingly voted to approved the next phase of plans to redevelop and beautify Blake Street at its fortnightly meeting on Monday night.
In February, Council agreed to a voluntary planning agreement for a development at 12 Blake Street, which entails plans for a major revamp for the entire street between Morgan and Forsyth streets.
The public infrastructure includes converting the existing on-street car parking from parallel parking to angle parking and installing "traffic calming devices" at either end.
The VPA also includes plans for new line marking and signage and the designation of disabled car parking spaces, the removal of 11 existing street trees which would be replaced with Chinese elms.
The footpaths are also set to be replaced and upgraded with 2.5-metre wide walkways on the western side of the street.
The Blake Street council car park will also undergo a makeover with new landscaping and the installation of three lights.
The proposal was put forward by former Wagga mayor and developer Kerry Pascoe as part of his plans to build a $10 million, six-storey apartment block in the area which was approved in 2019.
Council's director of regional activation John Sidgwick said the development came forward in 2019 with a Voluntary Planning Agreement.
"There's quite a lot of history to this particular project," Mr Sidgwick said.
"The developer came forward in 2019 with a voluntary planning agreement that set out these measures.
"On Monday night council said the appropriate way to deliver those was to include them within the Local Infrastructure Plan and for Council to enter into a works in kind agreement.
"So, it's a process and procedure matter to ensure we're doing things by the book."
That step forward saw council agree to refund $104,076 to the developer as a credit for the work in kind when the infrastructure is handed over.
Councillors also agreed to permit general manager Peter Thompson to draft an amendment to the Local Infrastructure Contributions Plan and draft a works in kind agreement.
Once complete, these documents will then be placed on public exhibition for 28 days.
