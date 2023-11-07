Paige Gaynor is your typical Wagga girl born and raised, went to Charles Sturt University - except she gets to graduate HECS-free.
That's because Ms Gaynor is the 21st recipient of the Country Women's Association of NSW Scholarship which provides $3000 a year to its recipients.
She says that this scholarship gave her the opportunity to pay off her HECS debt and allowed her to pursue other means to upskill herself.
"It just meant I didn't have to work as much as I had a goal. I wanted to pay off my HECS debt before graduating so I was working pretty hard," Ms Gaynor said.
The Country Women's Association NSW Scholarship is a scholarship program provided to any undergraduate student studying any course in CSU.
For any applicant to be successful they must be a resident of the CWA Riverina Group area, have a GPA of 4.0 or above and an ATAR of 65 or above.
Participants must be an Australian or New Zealand citizen or an international student with either an unconditional offer from CSU to study in Australia or continuing enrolment as a full-time student.
Ms Gaynor first came across the scholarship when she entered university and finally got it when she was in her second year, studying agricultural management and business.
"I was told during a walk-through of a university to apply for scholarships just because you never know what you might get," Ms Gaynor said.
"I just went through all the ones I was sort of eligible for and just chose it."
Ms Gaynor is forever grateful and feels incredibly indebted to the CWA she got the scholarship and also got a chance to speak in the annual CWA's conference.
"What they've done that amount of money to some people may seem small it makes a huge difference."
Currently she is working at Delta Agribusiness in a graduate program for agribusiness and plans on completing another in agronomy.
