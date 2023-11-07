Northern Riverina have fallen short of claiming the Colston-Scammell Shield after posting a 1-2 record in the under 16's representative tournament.
Wagga Cricket first grade players Braith Gain (Wagga RSL) and Vaughn Jenkins (Wagga City) were both in the side while Narrandera's Sam Williamson was captain.
The side got off to a winning start on Sunday against Murrumbidgee as a stellar bowling performance from Williamson helped restrict the Bitterns to 102.
Williamson finished with figures of 4-9 while vice-captain Josh Cameron (64no) and Jenkins (20) quickly took care of the run chase as Northern Riverina notched up a nine-wicket victory.
They then took on CAW-Country in round two and after electing to bat set a reasonable total of 175 following solid knocks from Jack Woods (48) and Cameron (33).
CAW then however put on a superb batting performance and easily secured a comfortable victory as Williamson again led the way with the ball with figures of 2-45.
Their third and final game was against Southern Riverina as the Steers set a strong total of 191.
Max Crawford bowled superbly for Northern Riverina and finished with figures of 5-43.
In response, Northern Riverina were dismissed for 103 with Gain (30), Caleb Schiller (13) and Hayden Platt (13) leading the way with the bat.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.