Northern Riverina have fallen short of claiming the Colston-Scammell Shield after posting a 1-2 record

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 7 2023 - 5:15pm
Braith Gain top scored for Northern Riverina in their final game against Southern Riverina on Tuesday. Picture by Les Smith
Northern Riverina have fallen short of claiming the Colston-Scammell Shield after posting a 1-2 record in the under 16's representative tournament.

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

