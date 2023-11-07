A number of people were evacuated from near Glenfield Park's Southcity Shopping Centre after reports of a suspicious package were made.
It is understood a threat occurred at the Glenfield Park Community Centre around 2.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.
People could be seen milling on the lawns adjacent to the centre while emergency services responded to the call.
At least five police vehicles and one Fire and Rescue NSW Turvey Park truck were at the scene and Tanda Place was blocked off.
A spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed police responded to the reported incident, and the scene was cleared without further incident a short time later.
Bystander and Southcity Takeaway owner Jasmine Harradine said the first she heard about the incident was when someone "came in and said there were heaps of fire trucks... and that some place had been evacuated."
"They didn't know what was going on," Ms Harradine said.
She understood the Glenrock Country Practice medical centre had also been evacuated.
"A worker from the medical centre [then] came up here to borrow a chair for a patient to sit on while they waited for the fire brigade [and other emergency services] to get out," she said.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews were at the scene on standby to support police, FRNSW's Wagga duty commander Daryl Manson said.
