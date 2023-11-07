The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Police evacuate, clear scene at Glenfield Park after reports of suspicious package

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated November 7 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A number of people were evacuated from near Glenfield Park's Southcity Shopping Centre after reports of a suspicious package were made.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.